‘Remain apolitical, professional,’ Buhari charges Nigerian Army

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday urged the Nigerian Army to remain apolitical and professional in protecting democracy and defending the nation’s territorial integrity.

The President made the call at the opening of the Chief of Army Staff Conference 2021 in Abuja.

Buhari, who was represented at the event by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, said the conference was an opportunity to appraise the army’s training and operational activities for the year with a view to building on lessons learnt and preparing for 2022.

He urged the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya, to continue to develop the Nigerian Army of the future by doing more to entrench professionalism.

He also urged commanders to ensure effective command and control of personnel and equipment in their formations for optimal performance in the field.

The President described the army as a key element of any nation’s power and a vital tool required to protect its territorial integrity and project its foreign policy.

Buhari said: “I have no doubt that the renewed emphasis on high standard of training and discipline, adhering to military values, effective command, and control, servant to rule of law and excellent civil-military relations will enable the Nigerian arm to function effectively to bring glory to our fatherland.

“Therefore, as the army of our great nation, your role in securing the nation is paramount.

“While performing your constitutional roles, I urge you to remain apolitical and continue to operate within the framework of the principles of fundamental human rights and the law of armed conflicts.”

