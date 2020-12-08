Reps Minority Leader, Elumelu, kicks as Hembe defects to APC

A House of Representatives member from Benue State, Herman Hembe, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Hembe’s defection to the APC during Reps plenary on Tuesday, was opposed by the Minority Leader of the House, Ndudi Elumelu, who not only described the action as illegal, but also asked that Hembe’s seat be declared vacant

Hembe defected to the APC from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

The letter of his defection was read by the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, who presided over the plenary.

In the letter, Hembe said he has since August, 2020 joined the APC from his ward.

But Elumelu opposing the defection said, “By the grace of God, I am the Minority Leader of this House. I am not aware that there is a crisis in APGA and so, what he has done is illegal and the speaker should declare his seat vacant. We are going to contest this.”

However, the Deputy Speaker, speaking on the matter, argued that the fact that Elumelu did not know of any crisis in APGA was not sufficient to conclude there was no crisis in the party.

He said that APGA in Anambra had been in crisis, adding that the state being the base of APGA, made Hembe’s dumping of the party reasonable.

