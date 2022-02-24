Reps move for immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine conflict persists, Nigeria’s House of Representatives has ordered for immediate evacuation of Nigerians in Ukraine.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that Russia launched missiles in major cities in Ukraine today, following the announcement by its President, Putin.

As a sequel to the adoption of the move by a member representing Kaduna, Ahmed Munir, the lower chamber of the National Assembly on Thursday charged the house to begin discussion with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs in order to facilitate the immediate evacuation of Nigerians studying in Ukraine.

The House members were unanimous in their recognition of lives of Nigerians staying in Ukraine, adding that the situation in Ukraine at the moment called for a proactive action from the Federal Government.

“We have a significant number of undergraduate and graduate students currently studying in Ukraine of which a portion are under government scholarships. This is in addition to a number of Nigerian diplomats and their families in the Kiev embassy and Nigerian expatriates across Ukraine. If a strategic plan is not put in place to secure and provide safe passage for our citizens, they may be harmed”.

Responding to the issue, the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, noted that the House would commence talks with Air Peace in order to ensure that Nigerians in Ukraine are rescued home.

He therefore directed the House Leader, Alhasaan Ado Doguwa and Chairman, House Committee on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Buba Yakubu, to get ready for an urgent trip to Ukraine, adding that they should ascertain the number of Nigerians affected in the row and ways to get them safely back home.

