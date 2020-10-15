Reps summon IGP over unending #EndSARS protest

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to appear before the lawmakers over the ongoing protest against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in various parts of the country.

The committee was set up by the lower legislative chamber during the week to fashion out a long-term solution to the crisis.

The IGP is expected to appear before the special panel on October 22.

The protest against the disbanded police tactical unit was initiated by a movement called #EndSARS last week and had spread to several parts of the country.

The development forced the police authorities to announce the disbandment of SARS last Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also promised to undertake a holistic reform of the Nigeria Police Force as demanded by the protesters.

