Latest Politics Top Stories

Reps summon IGP over unending #EndSARS protest

October 15, 2020
house_of_reps
By Ripples Nigeria

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee on Thursday summoned the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to appear before the lawmakers over the ongoing protest against the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in various parts of the country.

The committee was set up by the lower legislative chamber during the week to fashion out a long-term solution to the crisis.

The IGP is expected to appear before the special panel on October 22.

READ ALSO: Governors commend IGP for disbanding FSARS, profer solution to end crisis

The protest against the disbanded police tactical unit was initiated by a movement called #EndSARS last week and had spread to several parts of the country.

The development forced the police authorities to announce the disbandment of SARS last Sunday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also promised to undertake a holistic reform of the Nigeria Police Force as demanded by the protesters.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */