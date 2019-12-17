Reps throw out bill seeking single term of six years for president, governors

A bill that canvassed for a single term of six years for the president and governors was on Tuesday rejected by the House of Representatives.

The rejected bill had also sought for an unlimited tenure of six years for federal lawmakers as well as the state houses of assembly.

The bill was sponsored by John Dyegh. It had since passed first reading but was rejected by the lawmakers when it was called up for second reading.

Many of the Reps members, who opposed the bill, contended that the system Nigeria currently operates was still okay and did not need a change as canvassed in the bill.

But some of the lawmakers, who had wanted the bill passed, said it would save the country the funds used to conduct elections every four years.

However, the bill was voted out when the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the plenary put it up for a voice vote.

