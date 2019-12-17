Latest Politics Top Stories

Reps throw out bill seeking single term of six years for president, governors

December 17, 2019
house_of_reps
By Ripples Nigeria

A bill that canvassed for a single term of six years for the president and governors was on Tuesday rejected by the House of Representatives.

The rejected bill had also sought for an unlimited tenure of six years for federal lawmakers as well as the state houses of assembly.

The bill was sponsored by John Dyegh. It had since passed first reading but was rejected by the lawmakers when it was called up for second reading.

Many of the Reps members, who opposed the bill, contended that the system Nigeria currently operates was still okay and did not need a change as canvassed in the bill.

READ ALSO: Timi Frank renews claim FIRS gave Osinbajo N90bn for 2019 election campaigns

But some of the lawmakers, who had wanted the bill passed, said it would save the country the funds used to conduct elections every four years.

However, the bill was voted out when the Deputy Speaker, who presided over the plenary put it up for a voice vote.

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!