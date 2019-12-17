Latest Politics

SOWORE: Court summons AGF, DSS DG

December 17, 2019
The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has been summoned by the court over the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore.

Malami was summoned by a Federal High Court in Abuja along with the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

The day slated for the duo to appear in court to explain the re-arrest of Sowore, the RevolutionNow convener, is Monday December 23.

The order was given by Justice Inyang Ekwo, following an application filed by Marshal Abubakar, a counsel in Sowore’s legal team.

The counsel is seeking an order for the release of the former presidential candidate.

