SOWORE: Court summons AGF, DSS DG

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami has been summoned by the court over the re-arrest of Omoyele Sowore.

Malami was summoned by a Federal High Court in Abuja along with the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi.

The day slated for the duo to appear in court to explain the re-arrest of Sowore, the RevolutionNow convener, is Monday December 23.

The order was given by Justice Inyang Ekwo, following an application filed by Marshal Abubakar, a counsel in Sowore’s legal team.

READ ALSO: ASO ROCK WATCH: PMB or GMB? Forget Adesina, Presidency is angry! 2 other things that sparked debate past week

The counsel is seeking an order for the release of the former presidential candidate.

Join the conversation

Opinions