Democratic process too slow for my liking, Buhari says

President Muhammadu Buhari has described democratic processes as too slow for his liking.

Noting that he has learnt the hard way, Buhari said he would, nonetheless, follow the process not minding its slowness.

He stated this in a brief interview he granted to the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) as he marked 77 years on Tuesday.

Recollecting the 80s, when he reigned as a dictator as a Major General, Buhari said, “When I came in uniform, I collected those who were leading, took them to Kirikiri (Maximum Security Prison) and told them they were guilty until they could prove themselves innocent.”

On how he has been coping with a democratic system, he said he “learned the hard way” not to do what he did as a military dictator in a democratic setting.

He added, “I put based on almost all the geopolitical zones, committees to investigate them. Those that were found to have lived beyond their means, the balance was taken and were given to the states.

“But I myself was arrested, detained and they were given back what they had stolen.

“So under this system which is supposed to be more accountable, but it is too slow for my liking, but I have to follow it.”

Buhari has been accused of still manifesting military tendencies as a democratically elected president.

Under his current government, several court orders had been seemingly disobeyed and allegations of human rights abuses have constantly been levelled against the administration.

