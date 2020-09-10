Resident doctors suspend strike

Latest Metro

September 10, 2020
Rate at which doctors are leaving Nigeria disheartening, MDCAN says
By Ripples Nigeria

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Thursday suspended its nationwide strike to allow the Federal Government time to meet its demands over pay and working conditions.

The doctors embarked on the strike last Monday to protest the non-payment of their hazard allowance and welfare packages.

At least 16,000 resident doctors out of a total of 42,000 doctors in the country, including those who worked in COVID-19 treatment centres stayed away from work during the strike.

The president of NARD, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba, who confirmed the suspension of the strike to journalists, said the union took the decision to give the government time to address their demands.

