Resign now if you have any integrity left in you, APC chieftain tells Gov Wike | Ripples Nigeria

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has asked Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to resign over attack on the Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

Eze stated this in response to a recent statement by Wike that if Amaechi could mention one project he had attracted to Rivers State he would resign as governor.

Wike was said to have made the statement while reacting to the Federal Government’s planned construction of a rail line to connect the border town between Nigeria and Niger Republic.

The Rivers State governor during a TV programme had taken a swipe at Amaechi not attracting “any single project to the Eastern region” and to Rivers State, adding, that he would resign, if Amaechi could prove him wrong.

But Eze, in a statement on Thursday, listed 13 projects he calmed Amaechi attracted to Rivers State. He then urged Wike to resign if he still had integrity.

“Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who is pushing his new hunger to be the face of opposition has been notified to get set to resign since his bluff has been blown.

“Wike had staked his position of Governor of Rivers State should any evidence emerge on what his predecessor, mentor and kinsman, Dr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has brought as project to Rivers State. Now, seems to be the time for the test to take place; for men to be men,” Eze said.

On projects attracted to Rivers State by Amaechi Eze said:

“1. The fact still remains that Amaechi pushed for the construction of the 39km Bonny Bodo road and it’s two creek bridges including the bridge over Opobo channel at a whopping sum of 120 billion naira. This gigantic bridge is comparable only to the 2nd Niger bridge project.

2. The Port Harcourt International Airport that was described as one of the worst Airports in the entire world which renovation was frustrated by the PDP Government when Wike was a Minister stands today as one of the best Airports under Amaechi as substantive Minister of Transportation.

3. The Soku Oil well supported by Wike to be ceded to Bayelsa has been returned to Rivers State.

4. The Ogoni Cleanup exercise which was described as impossible by the PDP administration where Wike served as junior Minister is currently in progress.

5. With the influence of Amaechi, the East West Road abandoned by the PDP administration is currently ongoing and will soon be completed.

6. Under Amaechi as the best Minister of the decade, Cargo ships now berth in Onne Port, thereby increasing economic activities in the state, shoring up the state’s revenue and creating more employment for Rivers people. This clearly shows Amaechi is not resting on his oars.

7. The Port Harcourt to Maiduguri rail line which is being negotiated shows Amaechi is bringing development home.

8. The Calabar through Port Harcourt to Lagos rail line will soon commence.

9. Amaechi as the Minister of Transposition influenced the setting up of the Maritime University in Oron, where many Rivers sons and daughters are already employed and engaged.

10. He Influenced the setting up of the Naval Intelligence and Logistics College at Ubima.

11. Bonny and Warri deep sea ports have been approved.

12. The Ajaojuta- Itakpe- Warri rail line covering about 320km and cutting across the entire Niger Delta was commissioned two days ago with hundreds of Rivers State sons and daughters employed. Both the Delta, Edo Governors including the President were full of praises for the tenacity and administrative prowess of Amaechi in achieving this and Wike that Amaechi brought up politically feels that he can run down such a national figure as he pleases. No way!!!

13. Amaechi as Transport Minister has dredged the channels and today the Port Harcourt port is now alive. Meraks shipping can confirm that cargo landing at PH has increased by 50%. If Wike has eyes he should have seen that trucks queuing for containers are now stretching to the Rivers State Govt House.”

He added said apart from the above feats, that almost six years after Amaechi left Rivers State as governor, “he is still vomiting money for the state” by facilitating the refund of N79 billion to Rivers State from federal projects executed by Amaechi and Peter Odili’s administrations, the release of $400 million for work in Ogoni under the clean up exercise, among others.

