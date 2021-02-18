REVIEW: Okonjo-Iweala needs to clear WTO’s mess before any in-roads can be made | Ripples Nigeria

Business
REVIEW: Okonjo-Iweala needs to clear WTO’s mess before any in-roads can be made
The mandate of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) seems relatively straight-forward to achieve on the surface —to make and enforce the rules of the road for global trade and resolve problems when they arise.
However, the new Director-General of the organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala had laid out loftier objectives even before she took the helm of affairs on Monday, February 15.
According to Okonjo-Iweala in an interview granted to TIME Magazine on January 29, global trade can help ease the COVID-19 pandemic, tackle climate change and restore faith in the system of cooperation that has faltered in recent years. The WTO has a central role to play as the facilitator, Okonjo-Iweala says. “If the WTO did not exist,” she says, “you would have to invent it.”
But to get the WTO to a place where it can execute on that agenda will take some work. And the only way to get the WTO back on track, she says, is to remake the institution. “The world needs the WTO,” she said. “And the WTO needs extensive and serious reform.”
Getting to work in order to entrench equitable global trade practices
But even with Dr. Okonjo-Iweala at the helm and the renewed support of the Biden administration, the World Trade Organization, which was founded in 1995 to ensure that trade flows as smoothly and freely as possible, will face steep challenges surrounding its effectiveness as the world’s trade arbiter.
Trade negotiations, including an effort to restrain harmful subsidies given to the fishing industry, have dragged on without resolution. A key part of the organization for settling trade disputes, called the appellate body, remains crippled after the Trump administration blocked appointments of new personnel. And there are deep divisions over whether rich and poor countries should receive different treatment under global trade rules.
There is also growing consensus that the World Trade Organization has failed to police some of China’s worst economic offenses, which many in the United States consider the world’s biggest trade challenge today. And there is deep uncertainty about whether the group can be overhauled to address those shortcomings.
The Trump administration spent the last four years mostly criticizing or ignoring the World Trade Organization, ultimately weakening the institution by carrying out its most prominent trade policies outside of its boundaries. Rather than working with the World Trade Organization, President Donald J. Trump took on trading partners like China and the European Union one-on-one, deploying hefty tariffs that those governments argued contravened the W.T.O.’s rules.
President Biden is likely to take a very different approach. He has criticized Mr. Trump for alienating allies and weakening the multilateral system, and is expected to make the United States a more active player in international groups including the World Trade Organization.
“There’s much mistrust within the WTO: it’s not just between the U.S. and China. It’s between the U.S. and Europe; it’s between Europe and China; it’s between developing and developed countries,” Okonjo-Iweala said. “Bridging the gap among all these groups, I think, is something that I can really bring.”
Cleaning up the immediate mess left behind by Trump will inevitably be high on Okonjo-Iweala’s agenda.
Okonjo-Iweala said the panel is ripe for change. “There’s criticism of the appellate body, the dispute settlement system,” she said. “That needs to be taken care of and reformed to a point where all members, big and small, believe and trust in the system and can use it.”
Outline of Okonjo-Iweala’s mandate for the WTO
The former Nigerian finance minister noted that many of the countries subject to WTO rules today were under colonial rule when the current international financial regime was established after World War II. “I think multilateralism itself has been under attack for some time—and I think that attack intensified in the last four years—but it’s been under attack because these institutions like the WTO were developed 76-77 years ago,” she said. “There are questions about the rules: how does this work? Is this fit for purpose?”
This means finding ways to ensure that small developing countries benefit as much from global trade as their wealthier counterparts. “They need a level playing field,” she said.
Okonjo-Iweala further revealed that her earliest priorities will be ensuring the free flow of vaccines, medicines and medical supplies to help deal with the pandemic and aid the global economic recovery. She has vowed to push for new trade agreements on fisheries and the e-commerce industry, and called for finding “solutions to the stalemate over dispute settlement.” She also said she would prioritize updating trade rules, encouraging members to be transparent and notify one another of changes to their policies, and strengthening the organization’s bureaucracy.
Okonjo-Iweala has spent recent years as a co-chair of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate, an initiative of former high-ranking government officials, executives, and members of civil society working to make climate change a central consideration in global economic policy. She sees working at the WTO as an avenue to further that push.
When asked about the link between climate change and trade, she said that policymakers should consider policies to address the climate implications of the logistics conducting trade—namely, how goods are transported—as well as the carbon-content of traded goods themselves. In particular, she calls for a carbon tax, which she said “could be seen by finance ministers as another way of bringing in additional revenue whilst encouraging better economic behavior with respect to climate change.”
While climate is a clear focus for Okonjo-Iweala, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is one of her utmost priority as she commences her leadership of the WTO.
In December 2020, Okonjo-Iweala wrapped up a five-year term leading the board of GAVI, the global alliance that helps developing countries secure access to vaccines. The organization, which works to distribute vaccines for diseases like measles, pivoted quickly last year to work on COVID-19 vaccine access in the developing world.
Today, there’s a significant gap in access to the vaccines between developed and developing countries despite commitments from leaders in the Global North to support wide access.
The WTO, Okonjo-Iweala said, can help ensure that vaccines and other treatments make it across the globe by pushing back against trade restrictions designed to keep supplies at home even when they’re needed elsewhere, and by working “with other organizations to improve accessibility and affordability of vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.”
Thorny challenges remain as Okonjo-Iweala finds herself in the middle of a whirlwind of global disputes.
However, various policy experts and renowned economists across the world are backing her to succeed while requiring her to bridge some of the biggest divides in 21st-century geopolitics.
Nigerian govt gives reasons for $1.2bn loan from Brazil
The Federal Government has explained that the $1.2 billion to be borrowed from Brazil will help boost Nigeria’s agricultural sector under what it called the Green Imperative Project (GIP).
Senior Special Adviser to the President on Agriculture, Andrew Kwasari, told journalists in Abuja on Wednesday that the loan will come from the Deutsche Bank and Development Bank of Brazil, while it would be reinsured by the Islamic Development Bank and Islamic Corporation of Insurance for Export Credit.
“The Green Imperative is an agricultural bilateral project between Nigeria and the government of Brazil. This project has been in the making and we have reached a point where we are completely ready for a take-off. The Green Imperative will address two issues with agricultural mechanisation in Nigeria,” he said.
“This project is a private sector driven one. So all the service centres will be operated by private entrepreneurs and they will have the responsibility of servicing the loan.”
“the loan will provide mechanisation and agro-processing. And these two work hand-in-hand in what we call service centres. These service centres will be created across the country to complement and support primary production through mechanisation and value addition through agro processing.”
Kwasari added, “The Green Imperative is a borrowing programme that will inject foreign direct investment of €995m, that is $1.2bn.
“This has been structured financially to allow the government use bilateral negotiation and arrive at a financing that is below three per cent per annum interest rate and a gestation period of about 15 years to be paid.”
He added, ” the loan was structured with a monitoring policy with the Central Bank of Nigeria to allow the lending of the facility to entrepreneurs in naira.”
Court orders banks to block Shell’s accounts over alleged $2.7bn oil theft
Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Wednesday granted an interim Mareva injunction known as a freezing injunction directing commercial banks to block accounts belonging to Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC).
The move is aimed at recovering the cash value of more than 16 million barrels of crude oil allegedly diverted by the oil giant from AITEO Eastern E & P Company Limited.
The judge gave the order while ruling on a motion in suit marked FHC/L/CS/52/202 filed by AITEO Eastern E & P Company Limited.
SPDC is listed as first defendant while Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited, Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCO) were joined as second, third, fourth, and fifth defendants respectively.
The 20 banks where the Shell companies operate accounts in Nigeria were also joined as respondents in the suit.
Justice Oguntoyinbo directed the banks to “ring-fence any cash, bonds, deposits and all forms of negotiable instruments to the value of $2.7 billion and pay all standing credits to the Shell companies up to the value into an interest yielding account in the name of the court’s Chief Registrar.”
She further directed the Chief Registrar to “hold the funds in trust” pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction filed by AITEO.
The judge also restrained the defendants or their agents/privies from presenting to the banks “any mandate or instrument for the withdrawal of any money and/or funds standing to the credit of any of the accounts” of the defendants kept/maintained “at any of the named respondent banks “without first preserving/ring-fencing the sum of $1,251,305.5 or its equivalent in any other official currency including but not limited to the naira and/or pound sterling.
The funds, according to her, are the value of the plaintiff’s 1,022,029 barrels of crude oil (at the rate of $79.50 per barrel as stated in the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) letter dated July 8, 2020.”
The judge adjourned hearing in the matter till February 24.
More troubles as Naira inches closer to N500/$1
The Naira depreciated against the dollar to close at N478/$1 at the black market on Wednesday, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed.
Nigeria’s currency weakened against the dollar by 1.05 percent, breaking its four- day stability.
Naira has remained at N473/$ since Friday last week.
The naira depreciation has been attributed to strong demand amid a shortage of dollars.
At the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange, where forex is officially traded, Naira also depreciated marginally by 0.08 percent as dollar was quoted at N410 compared to N409.67k quoted on the previous day.
The depreciation took place as turnover rose by 25.37 percent with $40.79 million recorded as against the $30.44 million posted on Tuesday.
By implication, this leaves the gap between the unofficial market and I&E window exchange rates at 14.23 percent or N68.
Currency traders who participated in the official market maintained bids at between N390.00k and N410.00k per dollar.
