Rights Commisssion institutes panel of investigation on SGBV | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Rights Commisssion institutes panel of investigation on SGBV
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), has commenced the second round of sitting of the Special Investigation Panel on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria.
Mr Tony Ojukwu, NHRC Executive Secretary, speaking while inaugurating the panel on Monday, March 1, in Calabar, said that the panel had to be constituted following the increase of SGBV in recent times.
According to Ojukwu, the panel was also inaugurated as a result of the request by the office of the Vice President of Nigeria.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the sittings had been held successfully in states such as Lagos, Ebonyi, and Enugu.
The deliberation aims to replicate with modifications and improvements the methodologies of the first round.
He said that the panel among other terms of reference would review extant laws and regulations applicable to joint task forces in the country, particularly in the Federal Capital Territory.
“The panel will hear complaints and investigate alleged acts of violation of human rights under the constitution of Nigeria, identify individuals directly responsible for any violations and abuses, and make recommendations for further actions
“Also, it will develop clear guidelines for inspections and raids in the country by task forces while identifying victims of abuse to ensure adequate remedy,” Ojukwu said.
Read also: NHRC panel commences inquest into 119 cases of gender-based violence in Abuja, other states
The executive secretary noted that in addition to the sittings in Enugu, Lagos and Ebonyi, the second round would also be held in Rivers, Sokoto, Adamawa, and Abuja.
Mrs Rekia Adejor-Andrew, Chairperson, International Federation of Women Lawyers, Abuja Branch, said they were partnering with NHRC to ensure that all forms of discrimination and violence against women were eradicated.
“Because we are female lawyers, we take down some of the cases against women and girls and represent them free of charge, so that they can get justice.
“Although SGBV is increasing, we must not forget that unlike before, we are beginning to win the war against the culture of silence because more people are speaking out,” Adejor-Andrew said.
Similarly, Mrs Rita Agim, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Cross River, said she was excited with the panel, adding that the state was willing to collaborate with NHRC to ensure that the culture of silence was eradicated.
Agim, represented by Mrs Asi Archibong, reiterated that she looked forward to seeing some of the survivors come out to tell their stories.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Ighalo bags brace in Al-Shabab’s away victory
Odion Ighalo continued his fantastic reign in Saudi Arabia as he bagged his second and third goal for Al-Shabab on...
I’d rather miss Olympics than get COVID-19 vaccine –Jamaica’s Yohan Blake
Olympic champion and Jamaican sprinter, Yohan Blake has said he would rather miss the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games than get...
Former Barcelona president, Bartomeu, arrested over ‘BarcaGate’ scandal
Former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu has been arrested by the Spanish Police in relation to a corruption investigation, according...
Liverpool clinch first win in five EPL games after Chelsea, Man Utd stalemate
Liverpool bounced back from their derby defeat last week to secure a big win against bottom club Sheffield United in...
Ndidi, Iheanacho suffer defeat with Leicester; Maja, Aina’s Fulham held to goalless draw
Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action for Leicester City in their 3-1 home defeat to Arsenal in the...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ImaliPay secures pre-seed funding. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Kenyan retail-tech startup closes $1.5m...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw to the development of a number of things, from Twitter’s Super Follows’ ambition to Lagos State’s adoption...
Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt electronic call-up system for trucks. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today: 1. Nigerian Ports Authority to adopt...
Twitter to charge users for exclusive contents
Microblogging site, Twitter, has announced intent to place charges on exclusive tweets and contents. The development, which was revealed on...
Diool closes $3.5m in funding to expand operations. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Diool closes $3.5m in funding...
CcHub consolidates syndicate investments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. CcHub consolidates first 3 syndicate investments...