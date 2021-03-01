COVID-19: Lagos extends work-from-home directive | Ripples Nigeria

In a bid to maintain further decline in recorded cases of COVID-19, Lagos State Government has further extended the work-from-home directive to civil servants on Salary Grade Levels 12 and below by four weeks.

The directive will take effect from Monday, 1st to Friday, 26th March 2021.

The state’s Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola in a statement via his Twitter handle on Monday morning said this will further curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic within the public service and other stakeholders.

In a statement titled ‘RE: EXECUTIVE DIRECTIVE ON CURBING THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

FURTHER EXTENSION OF THE WORK FROM HOME Directive’, Mr Mui-Okunola said “All Public Servants are advised to continue to stay safe by observing all COVID-19 protocols such as Physical Distancing, regular use of face masks and hand hygiene.

“Also, Accounting Officers are to ensure strict adherence to all extant directives aimed to guarantee physical distancing in the workplace by preparation of weekly Duty Rosters as considered germane to effective service delivery in respective MDAs.”

