RipplesMetrics: Important numbers to note from the 2022 budget (Part 2)

The 2023 budget is currently with lawmakers for deliberation.

The budget contains a total aggregate expenditure of N20.5 trillion. This is an 18.49% increase in aggregate expenditure over N17.13 trillion approved for 2022.

Here is a follow up of important numbers drawn from the proposed budget.

8,815 ongoing projects

The 2023 budget contains 8,815 projects which are carried over from 2022. These projects are ongoing projects which are yet to be completed.

Though it is expected that the projects will continue in the 2023 financial year, some of them have a lifespan beyond 2023.

For instance, there are 32 ongoing projects in Aso Rock, one of which is construction of a presidential wing at the state house medical center expected to cost N393.6 million. These projects have been ongoing in the last three budget cycle.

In total, the ongoing projects for 2023 will cost tax payers more than N2 trillion.

14,472 new projects

There are more than 14,472 new projects in the 2023 budget. These new projects will cost over N3 trillion.

Checks by Ripples Nigeria show that in total there are more than 20,000 projects in the 2023 budget which includes the ongoing projects.

636 water projects at N200.57bn

Of the more than 20,000 projects captured in the 2023 budget, N200.57 billion will be spent on water projects.

As stated in the budget, these water projects include construction and provision of water facilities in various communities, supply of water pumps, and the provision of solar-powered boreholes. The rehabilitation of deteriorating water facilities across the country is also included.

One of the projects is the construction of water projects in various locations in Akwa Ibom and Cross river states worth N9.85 million. Another is water project for Jaji military cantonment which will cost N220 million.

N2bn for purchase of 61 generating sets

The present epileptic power supply in the country will see the Nigerian government purchase N2 billion worth of power generating set for its various Ministries and Agencies in 2023.

The budget shows that accident and investigation bureau have the highest budget of N230 million for a new power generating set.

2000 road projects

As identified in the 2023 budget, various ministries will be embarking on over 2,000 road and maintenance projects.

The ministry of works alone is planning to spend N175.4 billion for construction and provision of roads across the country, while another N62.26 billion will be used for roads rehabilitation and repairs.

279 bridge projects at N70 billion

The budget provides for the construction 279 new bridges.

The bridge projects will cost more than N70 billion across different locations in the country.

73 hospital construction at N28.6bn

The sum of N28.6 billion will be used to provide the construction and provision of hospitals across the country. For these projects totaling 73, the Ministry of Works and Housing will commit the highest amount of N2.86 billion.

147 Classrooms at N19.36 billion

That 2023 budget makes provisions for 147 newly built or refurbished classrooms. More than N20 billion will be spent on these classroom-related projects which include the cost of construction, rehabilitation, and supply of classroom materials.

The construction and provision of public schools will cost N180 million.

Construction of 63 water facilities

The proposed budget for next year has provision for the construction of water facilities in the country. The Ministry of Works and Housing plans to spend N5 million.

174 borehole projects

The federal government of Nigeria in the budget earmarked over N1 billion on borehole constructions across the country.

The borehole projects total 174 and will be for students and general public.

