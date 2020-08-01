RIPPLESNIGERIA POLL: Who is your favorite to win the Ondo governorship election?

RipplesNigeria invites you to join a survey to predict who, among these perceived front runners {Rotimi Akeredolu (APC), Eyitayo Jegede (PDP) and Agboola Ajayi (ZLP) }, would win the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in Ondo State.

The 2020 governorship election in Ondo, slated for October 10, has been predicted to be a keenly contested race between and among the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Rotimi Akeredolu will fly the APC flag, Eyitayo Jegede will lead the PDP while Ajayi guides ZLP.

If none of these appeals to you, please vote ‘OTHERS’.

Kindly tick your preferred choice against their names.

Join the conversation

Opinions