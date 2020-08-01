Latest Politics

Gov Umahi, daughter, three aides recover from COVID-19

August 1, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, said he has recovered from the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, in a statement he personally signed on Friday, said that his daughter and three close aides who were also infected with the virus had all recovered too.

Umahi gave glory to God for their recovery and also appreciated the people of the state for their prayers.

The governor announced that he, the daughter and aides had been confirmed positive for the coronavirus on July 4.

Umahi had then said they were not showing any symptoms of the disease but that they would isolate themselves in line with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laid down protocols.

