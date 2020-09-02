Rivers APC faction distances self from member’s statement against Gov Wike

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has said it had no hand in a statement issued by its member against Governor Nyesom Wike.

One Ogbonna Nwuke, a member of an opposing faction of the party in the state, was said to have in a statement titled ‘Halting the Invasion of the Judiciary by Governor Wike,’ claimed that judicial officers in the state were being manipulated by Wike.

But the caretaker committee chairman of the other APC faction the state, Igo Aguma, in a statement through his aide, Livingstone Wechie on Tuesday, distanced the party from Nwuke’s statement.

Noting that the statement against Wike did not originate from the party, Aguma said Nwuke had never been APC’s spokesman and was never authorised to speak for the party.

According to him, the statement remained Nwuke’s opinion and those of his paymasters.

“It is an age-long tradition in Rivers wherein successive administrations from 1999 till date have given logistics support to the judiciary to enhance the delivery and dispensation of justice.

“The judicial environment in terms of infrastructure and other human resources have become an object of envy because of the commitment of the various administrations to always support the only hope of the common man.

“The APC is not anti-judiciary as Ogbonna Nwuke and his known sponsors seek to portray it. Right from federal to state levels, the APC has been committed to the support of justice and its institutions in promoting the rule of law.

“Postulations contained in the purported statement, wherein Nwuke alleged that judicial officers are manipulated, is timid and a mockery of the temple of justice,” Aguma said.

