Protect your freedom of expression, Amnesty Int’l tells Nigerians

Amnesty International has beckoned on Nigerians to ensure they protect their freedom of expression.

There have been concerns over perceived threats on freedom of expression in Nigeria in recent times, owing to some policies and actions of the current government.

Part of these policies included the increase of fine for hate speech from N500,000 to N5 million and several amendments recently made to the broadcasting code by the Nigerian government.

Many Nigerians have continued to kick against these policies, describing them as means by the government to deny Nigerians the right to freedom of expression.

In a tweet on its Twitter handle, @AmnestyNigeria, on Wednesday, the international organisation asked Nigerians to “protect your freedom of expression.”

READ ALSO: Why we increased hate speech fine to N5m —Lai Mohammed

It further tweeted, “Your voice matters. You have the right to say what you think, share information and demand a better world. You also have the right to agree or disagree with those in power, and to express these opinions in peaceful protests.”

Amnesty, in another tweet, demanded from President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo and the Nigerian Police for the whereabouts of a government critic, Abubakar Idris, popularly known as Dadiyata, who was abducted since August 2019, in Kaduna State.

“Dadiyata – a critic of #Nigerian government was abducted by gunmen in August 2019. His family is going through the slow anguish of not knowing his fate.

—Where is Dadiyata?

—Where is Dadiyata?

—Where is Dadiyata?

@MBuhari @ProfOsinbajo @PoliceNG,” Amnesty International asked.

Join the conversation

Opinions