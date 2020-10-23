Rivers CP alleges IPOB members behind attacks on police facilities

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, has alleged that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), were responsible for the attacks on police facilities in the state on Wednesday.

The Rivers police boss stated this in a statement signed by spokesperson of the command, SP Nnamdi Omoni, adding that two Police Officers were killed in the attacks while some arms and ammunition carted away by the hoodlums.

“21/10/2020 at about 2130hrs, hoodlums, about 500 suspected members of proscribed IPOB invaded Oyigbo Area Command, Oyigbo and Afam Police Stations, setting them ablaze and damaging about fifteen vehicles including one Armored Personnel Carrier (APC),” the statement says.

The CP further stated that another attack was carried out at the Mile one Police Station by same suspected IPOB members who operated under the guise of #EndSARS protests.

“In another attack at the Mile 1 Police Station, same rampaging IPOB members under guise of #ENDSARS Protests made frantic attempt at burning the Police Station and office of Eagle Crack Squad.

“They were however repelled by superior fire power of the Police, as three of them were fatally wounded in the exchange of gunfire, while eight (8) of them were arrested and immediately transferred to State CID where they are currently helping in our investigation. We have been able to stabilize the Command, though there are still pockets of threats from their remnants at the fringe communities in Oyigbo Local Government Area (LGA) but no stone will be left unturned till they are arrested and brought to justice”, the CP said.

He also appealed to residents of Rivers State to remain calm and religiously obey the curfew imposed by the State Government.

He said: “Adequate deployments have been made to cover all the flashpoints and ensure that the hoodlums are kept at arm’s length. We appeal to parents and guardians to warn their children to remain law abiding, else the full weight of the law will be brought to bear on them. Rivers has in recent time enjoyed fragile peace we are poised to sustaining.

“The state is bigger than anybody or group, hence we must all strive to entrench lasting peace. #ENDSARS protests and Consequential Demands are being addressed by Federal and State Governments, therefore, any attempt to undermine the security of the State will be resisted.”

According to Mukan, the state command won’t be deterred in its constitutional duty to protect lives and property in a most professional manner.

