Rivers State govt approves date for resumption of schools

The Rivers State government led by Governor Nyesom Wike has approved a date for the resumption of public and private schools in the State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Chidi Adiele, who informed that schools in the State will resume on January 4, 2020.

According to Adiele, the order was approved by Governor Wike and it is in line with the 2020/2021 academic calendar of the state.

The statement also urged teachers and students to maintain all COVID-19 Protocols, including the wearing of face masks and the use of hand sanitizers.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to announce that, with the approval of His Excellency Governor Nyesom Wike, the school calendar published in August, 2020 stands. Accordingly, both public and private schools in the State are hereby reminded that schools will resume on 4th January, 2021 for normal academic activities.

“Schools are to maintain all COVID-19 Protocols, including the wearing of face masks, use of hand sanitizers and staggered classes/morning and afternoon sessions in order to avoid overcrowding,” the statement read in part.

