Rivers State most wanted criminal, Bobisky reportedly dead

A notorious, and most wanted armed robber in Rivers State, Honest Digbara, a.k.a Bobisky, has reportedly died.

Reports say he died soon after his arrest when he was paraded by the state Police command.

Although this has not yet been confirmed by the police, he was said to have died from wounds sustained during gun fuel, before his arrest.

Police detective, acting in credible intelligence, were said to have tracked the alleged crime lord and cultist to a funeral ceremony in the state where he was apprehended.

On sighting the police, Bobrisky was said to have opened fire on them, and his brother, who acts as his driver was said to have been caught in the crossfire, leading to his death.

The state governor, Nyesome Wike had once placed a bounty of N30 million on his head.

