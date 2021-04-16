Rivers votes crucial to ambition of potential presidential candidates —Wike | Ripples Nigeria

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that the votes of residents in Rivers, Kano and Lagos is crucial to the ambition of any presidential candidate.

According to him, this reinforces the importance of Rivers State in the political scheme of the country, which nobody would be allowed to undermine.

Wike made this assertion at the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Election Campaign that was held at Ulakwo in Etche LGA on Thursday, April 15.

“I keep telling the PDP that no state has given more votes to the party than Rivers. And it is only in Rivers, in the whole of the South-South that the All Progressives Congress (APC) didn’t get 25 per cent votes in the 2019 general elections. We taught them a lesson.

“In Nigeria, nobody wins presidency if you didn’t win either Rivers and Lagos or Kano and Lagos together. Rivers is not a state anybody can joke with. Some states went to negotiate with them. Rivers didn’t do it,” he said.

With the moves made by the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Bola Tinubu, in the North over his rumoured presidential ambition, it remains to be seen whether he will enjoy such acceptance in the South-East and South-South region.

