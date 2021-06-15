Ronaldo breaks Euro goalscoring record as Portugal begin title defence with win | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Ronaldo breaks Euro goalscoring record as Portugal begin title defence with win
Cristiano Ronaldo scored two goals to help Portugal beging their Euro title defence on an excellent note on Tuesday evening.
The Juventus forward scored two late goals as Portugal thrashed Hungary 3-0 in their Euro 2020 opener in front of more than 60,000 fans in Budapest.
Hungary had looked on course for an unlikely draw as they held on to keep the game goalless until they conceded three times in the last 10 minutes plus added time.
Ronaldo scored his first goal of the night from the spot in the 87th minute after Raphael Guerreiro had broken the deadlock three minutes earlier.
Read Also: Euro 2020: Wasteful Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden
The conversion of the penalty was Ronaldo’s 10th goal in the continental competition, overtaking France’s Michel Platini on nine goals.
Ronaldo then scored his 106th international goal when he finished off a fine start on 92 minute to stand just five goals away from breaking the all time international goal record.
With the win, Portugal go top of the tough Group F, which has European heavyweights Germany and France.
World Cup holders France and former champions Germany will be meeting in the group’s other game in Munich later on Tuesday.
