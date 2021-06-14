Euro 2020: Wasteful Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden | Ripples Nigeria

Three-time European champions Spain were held to a goalless draw by Sweden in their opening game of the Euro 2020.

Despite keeping 85% possession of the ball and making a little less than a thousand passes, Spain were frustrated by their opponents.

The Luis Enrique side were unable to take advantage of the good opportunities their build-up play yielded as forward, Alvaro Morata struggled.

Spain’s preparations for the tournament had been overshadowed by the fallout of positive Covid-19 tests for two players and squad selection controversy.

The draw in Seville means Slovakia have the early advantage in Group E courtesy of their surprise 2-1 win over Poland earlier on Monday.

Sweden will be playing next in Saint Petersburg against Slovakia on Friday while Spain will play the day after against Poland in Seville.

