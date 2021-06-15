MKO Abiola Stadium gets new scoreboards after years of inactivity | Ripples Nigeria

After years of inactivity, the electronic scoreboards at the MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja are set to be fully functional.

The first scoreboard of the main bowl of the stadium complex has been completely installed and fully tested.

The final installation and testing of the second scoreboard is currently ongoing and will soon be completed in a few days.

“We are on course to deliver on our mandate to restore the facility back to its original state. The scoreboard is now functional, nursery grass has been planted and very soon the pitch would be lushed green,” said the Project Manager.

Read Also: Fulham’s season affected by absence of fans in Stadium —Aina

The rehabilitation project has been on since the Ministry of Youth and Sports development kicked off a public-private partnership initiative, which led to the intervention of business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The Ministry, led by Sunday Dare, has been looking into rehabilitating sporting infrastructure across the country through his Adopt A Pitch initiative.

Also being fixed are the Daura Township Stadium and the National Stadium, Surulere, courtesy of Chief Kesington Adebutu, while Dangote Group is bankrolling rehabilitation of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium Abuja.

Join the conversation

Opinions