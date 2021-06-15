NPFL: Musa calls for crowd control after Pillars fined N7.5m over fans violence | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
NPFL: Musa calls for crowd control after Pillars fined N7.5m over fans violence
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has called on organizers of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) to solve the problem of crowd troubles during league games.
The Kano Pillars forward was writing to the League Management Committee (LMC) to proffer lasting solutions to recurring crowd violence in football stadiums in Nigeria.
His statement was coming on the backdrop of the recent violence that marred the game between Kano Pillars and Akwa United at the weekend.
The match held at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday saw home fans disrupted the game which was eventually completed on Monday morning from the 87th minute.
In a statement by the LMC on Monday, Pillars were fined N5m for breaching COVID-19 protocols. They were also fined N2.5m “for encroachment by their supporters, which led to a discontinuation of the match.”
The LMC also imposed a three-point deduction on Pillars, which will be suspended for the duration of the remainder of the season, subject to good conduct by the club.
Read Also: Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Musa, who joined the Kano club after failing to clinch an European club contract in January following his departure from Al Nassr, then wrote on Instagram:
“It is disheartening to write this but unfortunately, it has to be said. In a bid to be patriotic or represent our home country, some of us decided to play for the league with pleasure.
“In as much as I commend officials who handle games in the leagues across Nigeria, it is imperative to add that a lot still needs to be done to keep our football growing to the heights it deserves.
“There are a lot of areas that need to be worked on so that players can be at their optimal best and play football as it should be in accordance with the laws of the game where fair play is enshrined by all and sundry.
“It is time every stakeholder is involved and with pure intent, to keep raising the level of the game. That is the mindset and the vision I had when I decided to come back home and play.”
Pillars are currently second in the NPFL table, one point behind leaders Akwa United.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....