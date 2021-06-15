World champions France begin Euro campaign with victory over Germany | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
World champions France begin Euro campaign with victory over Germany
The 2018 FIFA World Cup champions France have started their Euro 2020 campaign with a win over Germany.
The French, who are yet to lose to Germany in seven years, clinched a 1-0 victory as Mats Hummels scored an own goal on Tuesday evening.
The high-quality heavyweight Group F match followed after Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal to a fine start in the other game of the group.
Read Also: Ronaldo breaks Euro goalscoring record as Portugal begin title defence with win
France are the tournament favourites, and were marginally the better of the two sides in the game against Joachim Low’s side.
They missed a lot of chances, with Paul Pogba sending the ball over the bar from a corner with his shoulder and Kylian Mbappe having an angled shot saved.
Mbappe and Karim Benzema had goals ruled out for offside and Adrian Rabiot hit the outside of the post. But the main focus at the end of the day was Hummels’ own goal in the 20th minute.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....