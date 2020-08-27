Rooney says Messi can win seventh Ballon d’Or at Man City or United

Former England forward, Wayne Rooney believes Lionel Messi is still capable of winning yet another Ballon d’Or award even if he leaves Barcelona.

Messi, 33, has made his intention known, about leaving the Spanish giants, days after the club crashed out of the UEFA Champions League following an 8-2 quarter-final thrashing by eventual champions Bayern.

The Argentine has won a record six Ballon d’Or and is set to leave the club he had been with from boyhood, winning four Champions League and 10 La Liga titles.

Reports claim that Messi is likely heading to Manchester City, with other reports claiming Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan and clubs in the United States are showing interests.

But Rooney, who also played several years at Manchester United but now plays for Championship club Derby County, has backed Messi to shine at either Manchester United or Manchester City.

“I know he’s getting older but he’s a player who no one has seen before.

Messi has everything – he can create goals, score goals, dictate the game and is the best player of all time,” Rooney told talkSPORT.

“He’s one of the only players I’ve sat there and watched and been in awe.

“Him and Cristiano Ronaldo have set a standard which I don’t think we will ever see again but, for me, Messi is just different level.

“The United States shouldn’t be in his mind because he’s too good. He could come to the Premier League and be a Player of the Year. One million per cent.

“If he surrounds himself with Bruno Fernandes or Kevin De Bruyne he could win a seventh Ballon d’Or, which would be incredible.”

Meanwhile, Messi’s current contract at Barcelona will expire in June 2021, but it remains to be seen if any of his suitors can convince Barca to accept a deal now or wait till next summer when the player becomes a free agent.

