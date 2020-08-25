Messi set to leave Barcelona, hands in transfer request to club

Lionel Messi has finally made up his mind to leave Barcelona this summer as the Argentine has handed in his transfer request to the Spanish club.

The 33-year-old sent a fax to the club on Tuesday saying he wishes to exercise a clause in his contract, allowing him to leave for free with immediate effect.

His move is not unconnected to Barca’s Champions League quarterfinal exit this month, which followed an 8-2 humiliation by German side, Bayern Munich.

Messi has been with Barcelona since boyhood, but made his debut in 2004, and has won six Ballon d’Or and four Champions League titles.

Meanwhile, Barcelona believes the clause that Messi is hoping to exercise has already expired and that he is contracted to the club until 2021 with a 700m euro buy-out clause.

The board of the club will however meet soon, with presidential election around the corner.

Following the report of Messi’s fax message, Carles Puyol aired his support for his former teammate on social media.

“Respeto y admiración, Leo. Todo mi apoyo, amigos (being translated, Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend),” Puyol tweeted.

And under Puyol’s tweet was another support tweet from Luis Suarez, who used the clap emoji to make his point.

Messi and Barcelona are reportedly going to release official statements later on Tuesday night.

