Roundup: Nigerian stock market investments fall to N11.06bn in five days

The Nigerian stock market reported investors exchanged 1.689 billion shares in 14,019 deals between Monday to Friday this week, at a value of N11.066 billion.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the week before, a total of 853.745 million shares exchanged investors hands in 18,543 deals worth N11.841 billion.

At the end of trading this week, a total of 1.023 billion shares, worth N20.221 billion, exchanged investors’ hands in 18,650 deals.

The value of shares traded this week was an improvement when compared to the N18.436 billion traded last week in 20,311 deals for 1.910 billion shares.

Top NGX performing sector

By measure of volume, the Healthcare Industry was the best performing with 1.086 billion shares traded in 267 deals valued at N1.627 billion.

The Financial Services Industry was next on the list with 379.556 million shares exchanged in 6,711 deals worth N4.547 billion.

Also, Conglomerates Industry made the list with a turnover of 89.526 million shares, worth N131.231 million, that were traded in 534 deals.

Top three equities

Neimeth International Pharmaceuticals Plc, Transnational Corporation Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc are the top trading equities by measure of volume.

Read also:NGX: Market cap crashes below 1% amidst sell-off in International Breweries, Transcorp

The companies accounted for 1.248 billion shares, exchanged in 1,102 deals, worth N2.347 billion. This contributed 73.89 per cent and 21.21 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Top five gainers of the week

Sunu Assurance’s stock gained 9.09 per cent, ending the week with N0.48kobo per share, higher than the N0.44kobo it started with.

Lasaco’s share rose to N1.05 per share, from N0.98kobo per share, gaining 7.14 per cent.

NPF Microfinance saw its stock price rise by N0.12kobo, to end the week with N1.85kobo, in contrast to the opening price of N1.73kobo.

Geregu’s share value grew to N323 per share, appreciating by N19, from N304 kobo.

Transcorp’s share closed the week at N6.90kobo per share from N6.50kobo per share, appreciating by N0.40kobo.

Top five losers of the week

NCR’s share lost N0.54kobo, to settle at N2.35kobo, below the N2.89kobo it opened the week with.

Ikeja Hotel’s share lost N0.23kobo, to close at N1.03 per share, against the opening price of N1.26kobo per share.

International Breweries also reported a loss of N0.30kobo, dropping the share to N4.35kobo per share, from N4.65kobo per share.

Cadbury‘s share decreased to N11.30kobo per share, losing N0.70kobo from the N12 per share it started trading with.

Multiverse’s share fell from N3.45kobo to N3..25kobo per share, losing N0.20kobo within five days.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now