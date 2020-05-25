Ruling Party wins presidential election in Burundi as first democratic transfer of power in 58 years imminent

Burundi’s electoral commission has declared retired general Evariste Ndayishimiye, ruling party (CNDD-FDD) candidate, Burundi’s president-elect to succeed outgoing President Pierre Nkurunziza.

The commission chairman, Pierre Claver Kazihise stated that the May 20 election recieved a “massive” turnout despite COVID-19 concerns as Ndayishimiye won 69% of the 88% who turned out while opposition candidate Agathon Rwasa received only 24%.

Few international observers had monitored the electoral process as the government had declared a 14-day quarantine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Although Rwasa hinted he would take to the Constitutional Court to protest the results of the May 20 election which was reportedly preceded by political violence and murder of an opposition activist, the Constitutional Court has stated it was set to declare final election results on June 4.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Russia records 8,946 new infections in 24 hours

The May 20 vote was contested by seven presidential hopefuls and will be ushering in the first democratic transfer of power in Burundi’s 58 years of independence.

Join the conversation

Opinions