Saka on target as Arsenal beat Leeds to seal third consecutive victory

Bukayo Saka was on target for Arsenal on Saturday as they defeated Leeds United 4-1 away in the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli was also on target, as he bagged two goals in the victory.

The Gunners swept past an injury-hit Leeds at Elland Road to secure their third successive Premier League victory.

Martinelli’s double and Saka’s deflected effort made it 3-0 before half-time.

Raphinha pulled one back from the penalty spot in the second half for Leeds.

Then Arsenal substitute Emile Smith Rowe wrapped up an emphatic victory for Mikel Arteta’s side late on.

The scoreline could have been greater but for an impressive performance by Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who made fine stops to deny Saka, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney.

With all other Premier League games billed for the weekend postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak, Arsenal sit comfortably in fourth place with 32 points from 18 matches.

