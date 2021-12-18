Algeria beat Tunisia to emerge champions of FIFA Arab Cup

African champions Algeria sealed a 2-0 win against Tunisia in the final on Saturday to secure their first Arab Cup triumph.

The North Africans won with extra-time goals from substitute Amir Sayoud and Yacine Brahimi in Al Khor after the regulation time ended goalless.

The victory backs up Algeria’s credentials for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) billed to begin on 9 January in Cameroon.

The FIFA Arab Cup 2021 served as a World Cup dress rehearsal in Qatar.

Sayoud scored in the 99 minute against a formidable Tunisian side, who created opportunities and danger of their own but failed to capitalise.

And with the last kick of the game, talisman and Qatar-based Yacine Brahimi wrapped up the 2-0 victory in the 125th minute to deservedly crown Algeria champions.

Algeria had also left it very late in their semi-final against hosts Qatar when Youcef Belaili netted a winner in the 17th minute of injury time.

Earlier, hosts Qatar secured third place finish in the competition after edging Egypt 5-4 on penalties in the third-placed match.

