Senegal claim CHAN title after beating host Algeria in final

Senegal are the new kings of the continent in the African Nations Championships (CHAN) which is a competition for players plying their trade locally.

The Teranga Lions, who are holders of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are now also champions of the local African football.

Senegal sealed the crown late Saturday after overcoming hosts Algeria in the final following a penalty shootout.

Read Also: Senegal clinch historic AFCON title after winning shootout against Egypt in final

After both teams failed to score during a pulsating 120 minutes of normal and extra-time football, Senegal went on to win 5-4 in the shootout.

While the Teranga Lions converted all their spot kicks, Algeria saw one of their attempts saved by the opposition keeper.

In the third-place match played on Friday, a 90th minute goal by Madagascar saw them pip Benin Republic 1-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now