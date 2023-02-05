Sports
Senegal claim CHAN title after beating host Algeria in final
Senegal are the new kings of the continent in the African Nations Championships (CHAN) which is a competition for players plying their trade locally.
The Teranga Lions, who are holders of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are now also champions of the local African football.
Senegal sealed the crown late Saturday after overcoming hosts Algeria in the final following a penalty shootout.
Read Also: Senegal clinch historic AFCON title after winning shootout against Egypt in final
After both teams failed to score during a pulsating 120 minutes of normal and extra-time football, Senegal went on to win 5-4 in the shootout.
While the Teranga Lions converted all their spot kicks, Algeria saw one of their attempts saved by the opposition keeper.
In the third-place match played on Friday, a 90th minute goal by Madagascar saw them pip Benin Republic 1-0.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...