Sanwo-Olu approves security team for BRT, others in Lagos

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the establishment of a dedicated security team to monitor and protect the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and other transport infrastructure in the state.

The Spokesman for Lagos Metropolis Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Kolawole Ojelabi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

He said the establishment of the security team followed incessant damage to transport infrastructure and violation of the BRT lanes by commercial vehicle drivers and other road users in the state.

Ojelabi said: “The approval granted by the Lagos State governor that the dedicated team headed by a Superintendent of Police will comprise 70 officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force charged with the protection of existing LAMATA facilities and others currently under construction.

“The team will ensure that the safety of transport infrastructure is guaranteed and not truncated by needless and unforeseen attacks as well as make passengers feel secure at LAMATA facilities.

“With more transport infrastructure being constructed, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority reasoned that there was the need for a higher measure of security and vigilance especially in the light of last year’s attack on Lagos State Government and LAMATA facilities by hoodlums who hijacked the #EndSARS protest.

“During the attack, the newly completed Oyingbo Bus Terminal was vandalized and 57 new BRT buses that were ready for deployment for passenger operations set ablaze. On the same day, Berger Bus Terminal and 23 new buses parked in the facility were also set ablaze by the hoodlums.”

