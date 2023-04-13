News
Sanwo-Olu orders probe into Banana Island building collapse, 25 rescued
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered a probe into the circumstances that led to the collapse of a seven-storey building in the Banana Island neighborhood of Ikoyi area in the state.
The high-rise building which had been under construction for months unexpectedly collapsed with many workers inside at 4:58 p.m. on Wednesday.
The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday night, said the governor had directed the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) to conduct the probe.
He added that 25 people had been rescued from the wreckage by emergency responders with 16 victims currently receiving treatment at the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, and Police Hospital in Falomo.
READ ALSO: Workers trapped as seven-storey building collapses in Lagos
The statement read: “25 people were rescued from the site, which Lagos State Emergency Management Agency scanned with a high-precision 3-D Laser Imagery System for life, and found no evidence of anyone trapped in the rubble. A roll call has also been done by the site supervisors, with everyone accounted for.
“Of the 25 persons rescued by LASEMA, 16 with moderate injuries were admitted at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island and Police Hospital Falomo for treatment and care. Nine others with minor injuries, such as bruises, were treated and discharged at the site by the Lagos State Ambulance Services.
“Of the 16 persons on admission, 11 were taken to Police Hospital Falomo. Eight of the 11 persons have been treated and discharged. Some are required to come for daily follow-up and management. Three with various injuries, including blunt traumatic chest injury, knee injuries, deep lacerations, and others, are on admission.
“At the General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, there are five patients with more serious injuries.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...