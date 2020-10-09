Saraki decries treatment meted out on #EndSARS protesters

A former president of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki has condemned alleged aggression meted out to protesters calling for an end to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

There have been reports of police attacking ENDSARS protesters in some states of the federation including Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

An aide to the former Kwara State governor and Senate president, Olu Onemola was among those police reportedly arrested in Abuja where tear gas was allegedly used against the protesters.

Responding in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @bukolasaraki, on Friday, Saraki condemned the development and called on leaders of the country to learn to listen and engage the youths on matters that bothers on their well-being.

Saraki wrote, “The reports of the aggression meted out to young Nigerians protesting the high handedness of rogue units of @PoliceNG are deeply disturbing.

“Leaders of our nation ought to listen to and engage with our youth on matters concerning their wellbeing. I hope this approach changes soon.”

