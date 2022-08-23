SDP disowns factional spokesman, denies endorsing Tinubu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed the claim on its endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 general election.

One Alfa Mohammed, who claimed to be the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said at the weekend that no serious party would reject an opportunity to pick Tinubu as its presidential candidate.

Mohammed added that he would not be surprised if the largest organ of SDP decides to adopt the former Lagos State governor next year.

At least three factions led by Supo Shonibare, Abdul Ahmed Isiaq and Dr. Olu Agunloye are fighting for control of the SDP at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Shonibare and Isiaq met early this year and promised to work for the unity of the party.

They also asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognise Agunloye’s faction which is presently occupying the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Agunloye resigned as the SDP national chairman and assumed the position of national secretary in April.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, who reacted to the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, urged Nigerians to disregard the claim.

He said Mohammed ceased to be a member of the SDP in 2019.

Aiyenigba said: “It is nothing but an attention-seeking shenanigan on the part of Alhaji Alfa Mohammed the writer, who not only lacks the authority to issue the statement, but is not known to our great party, and INEC, the regulatory body of political parties in Nigeria as a national officer of the party.”

