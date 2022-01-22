SDP suspends nat’l chairman, secretary over abuses on party’s constitution

The National Executive Committee of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has suspended its National Chairman, Olu Ogunloye, for alleged abuses on the party’s constitution.

This was contained in a communique signed by the party’s Deputy National Chairman, Adul Isaq, on Saturday, in Abuja, which noted that the National Secretary of the party, Shehu Gabam, was also suspended for the same reason.

The communique specifies that Isaq will serve as the party’s interim National Chairman, while Simon Adesina will act as the National Secretary, pending the outcome of its convention which holds from April 27 – 29, 2022.

The communique reads: “The NEC observed the wanton disregard to the provisions of the SDP constitution especially Article 12.5 (iv) 12.2.2 (viii) and Article 9.4 to suspend some officers from the party.

READ ALSO: Insecurity, bad economy destroying Nigeria – SDP

“The NEC considered the various abuses of the constitution by the following under-listed officers and there agreed by majority to suspend Shehu Gabam and Dr Olu Ogunloye.

“The NEC noted the urgency to put in place all that is required for a befitting party convention and therefore resolves; that the national convention of the Social Democratic Party is fixed for April 27 to 29 with arrival being Wednesday April 27, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now