Security agents rescue 10 kidnapped persons in Kogi

Security operatives on Friday rescued 10 kidnapped persons in Kogi State.

The Special Adviser on Security to the Governor, Jerry Omodara (retd), who disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja, said the victims were rescued following an intensive search of the kidnappers’ hideout in the state.

He added that the victims were kidnapped along the Lokoja-Abuja highway on Thursday.

Omodara said: “When the incident was reported, a combined team of security operatives immediately responded by launching searchlights across the state for the kidnappers.

“Thanks be to God, our efforts paid off as all the 10 persons kidnapped by the criminals were rescued today, Friday.

“We are still searching for the perpetrators to arrest them to face the wrath of the law. This government under Governor Yahaya Bello won’t tolerate such criminals and criminality anymore.”

He expressed surprise over the resurgence of kidnapping along the Lokoja-Abuja highway.

The governor’s aide thanked the security operatives for keeping the state safe.

He added: “Probably is because they know that so many people are trooping to Abuja for the swearing-in of President-elect, Bola Ahmed-Tinubu, coming up on Monday, May 29.

“But the criminal elements will be on a suicide mission if they think the Lokoja-Abuja highway is a vineyard for them to carry out their nefarious activities.

“The security operatives are very ready to deal with such daredevils as stringent measures have been taken to ensure that our highways are very safe for motorists and commuters.”

