Sell-offs cost Nigeria’s capital market N105.7bn

The value of investments in the Nigerian capital market crashed by -0.32 percent due to sell-offs at the close of trading on Friday.

This represented a N105.7 billion dip in market capitalization from N32.23 trillion to N32.12 trillion at the close of trading today.

Similarly, the All-Share Index shed 194.25 basis points to drop from 59,195 to 59,000.96.

Investors traded 622.41 million shares valued at N6.51 billion in 9,417 deals on Friday.

This fell short of the 1.17 billion shares worth N15.35 billion traded by shareholders in 12,611 deals the previous day.

Unity Bank led the gainers’ list with a 9.68 percent rise in share price, moving from N0.93 kobo to N1.02 per share.

Wapic’s share value was up by 10 percent to end trading at N0.66 kobo from N0.60 kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa gained N0.12 kobo to move from N1.23 kobo to N1.35 kobo per share.

Transcorp Hotel gained N1.29 kobo to close at N14.60 kobo, above its opening price of N13.31 kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share price was up by 9.68 percent, moving from N0.31 kobo to N0.34 kobo per share.

NEM topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.69 kobo to drop from N6.99 kobo to N6.30 kobo per share.



Abbey Mortgage Bank’s share price dropped by N0.16 kobo to end trading at N1.52 kobo from N1.68 kobo per share.

CWG lost N0.17 kobo to end trading with N1.62 kobo from N1.79 kobo per share.

John Holt’s share price dropped from N1.27 kobo to N1.15 kobo per share after losing N0.12 kobo during trading.

TIP lost 9.30 percent to drop from N0.43 kobo to N0.39 kobo per share.

LivingTrust led the day’s trading with 103.43 million shares valued at N278.23 million.

UBA followed with 46.26 million shares worth N524.25 million.

Access Corporation sold 41.02 million shares worth N591.84 million.

Zenith Bank traded 39.09 million shares valued at N1.21 billion, while Sterling Financial Holdings sold 37.03 million shares valued at N115.88 million.

