Senate fixes Wednesday to screen acting CJN, Ariwoola

The Senate has fixed Wednesday, 21st September, 2022, to screen the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola.

This was made known in a welcome address delivered by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday.

The two chambers resumed activities after two-month Annual Summer Recess.

Lawan said the Senate would also begin work on Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategy Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023 – 2025, Budget 2023.

The statement read in part: “In the next three months our focus will largely be on the confirmation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, work on Medium Term Expenditure Framework/Fiscal Strategic Paper (MTEF/FSP) 2023 – 2025, Budget 2023, working to support our defense and security forces, amongst others.

“The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria will be screened tomorrow, Wednesday 21st September, 2022.

“Also, we are expecting Mr President Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to present the Budget estimates in the first week of October.

“The ninth Senate has established the practice of processing the annual Appropriation Bill of each year between October and December.”

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola was sworn in as the acting Chief Justice by President Muhammadu Buhari in June following resignation of the former CJN, Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds.

