Politics
Senate to adjourn plenary for elections
The Senate on Tuesday said that it would adjourn plenary next week to give lawmakers the time for campaigns ahead of polls.
This is coming few weeks after the Senate had just resumed plenary from a three-week break after adjournment in December last year.
The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who disclosed this during the plenary, said plenary would be suspended to prepare for elections.
Read also:SERAP threatens to sue Lawan, Gbajabiamila over ‘outrageous’ N228.1bn NASS budget
Lawan said, “We are prepared to sit up to Friday this week to attend to all urgent issues requiring our attention, so we don’t have to sit next week in view of the forthcoming elections.”
The break was conceived to allow lawmakers contesting for offices to campaign and do other things.
