Senator Ogba advises fans calling for Rohr’s sack, says Nigeria risks FIFA ban

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development, Senator Obinna Ogba says the nation’s football may be heading towards serious crisis if Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is sacked without the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) fulfilling their own part of the agreement.

The call for Rohr’s sack intensified after the team struggled to earn a draw against Cape Verde in their last group game of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Although they qualified for the play-offs, the performance did not sit well with most Nigerians who are concerned that the Super Eagles may not make it out of the play-offs where they will meet teams that are more composed and deadlier in front of goal.

However, in an interview with TheGuardian, Senator Ogba cautioned sports enthusiasts, who have been calling for the sack of the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to exercise some patience.

“Yes, so many persons have called for his sack. It needs to be discussed because there was an agreement with the sports operators in football.

“There is a way you will sack him, and if you don’t pay him certain amount of money, FIFA will ban Nigeria and when they ban us, you will complain. Why not allow football operators discuss the issues by finding a way out?

“Mind you, part of the agreement is for him to qualify Nigeria for Nations Cup, and he has done that. No matter how he qualified.

“The next thing is the World Cup, and it is still on. For me, I am not Amaju Pinnick, who is the president of NFF. But I am also a board member, and I can tell you authoritatively that among us, many have asked that he should step aside. But it is not something you say for saying sake.

“It has to be a discussion, meetings, and so many things have to be taken into consideration. Even if it warrants sacking him, we will sack him, otherwise we allow him be,” he stated.

