SERAP charges Buhari to ensure immediate release of Dunamis activists

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the immediate release of five activists arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in July.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the activists were arrested for wearing t-shirts with “Buhari Must Go” on them at Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

In a court ruling on Monday, July 26, the Department of State Services, (DSS) was mandated to release the activists by Justice Anwuli Chikere who gave the order in Abuja, following separate ex-parte applications filed on behalf of the activists’ by their lawyer, Tope Temokun.

However, the activists are still in DSS’s detention despite the court order.

As a result, SERAP via a tweet on Monday implored the President to ensure total adherence to constitutional law.

The tweet reads, “Dear President Buhari, you promised in your 2015 inaugural speech: “The law enforcing authorities will be charged to operate within the Constitution.”

“We, therefore, urge you to instruct the DSS to immediately release 5 activists arrested at Dunamis Church, as ordered by the court.”

