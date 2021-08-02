News
SERAP charges Buhari to ensure immediate release of Dunamis activists
The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the immediate release of five activists arrested at Dunamis International Gospel Centre in July.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the activists were arrested for wearing t-shirts with “Buhari Must Go” on them at Dunamis International Gospel Centre.
In a court ruling on Monday, July 26, the Department of State Services, (DSS) was mandated to release the activists by Justice Anwuli Chikere who gave the order in Abuja, following separate ex-parte applications filed on behalf of the activists’ by their lawyer, Tope Temokun.
However, the activists are still in DSS’s detention despite the court order.
READ ALSO: What’s the difference between Hushpuppi, Buhari, Tinubu?, Omokri asks
As a result, SERAP via a tweet on Monday implored the President to ensure total adherence to constitutional law.
The tweet reads, “Dear President Buhari, you promised in your 2015 inaugural speech: “The law enforcing authorities will be charged to operate within the Constitution.”
“We, therefore, urge you to instruct the DSS to immediately release 5 activists arrested at Dunamis Church, as ordered by the court.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....