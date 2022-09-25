Seven burnt to death in Lagos auto crash

At least seven passengers were burnt to death in an auto crash at Iyana Oworo area of Lagos State on Sunday.

The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement, blamed the accident on reckless driving.

He said: “Upon arrival at the scene, a commercial bus of 14 passengers with registration number KJA 699 GY was discovered to have been gutted with fire.

“Further investigation gathered at the scene revealed that the incident occurred due to recklessness by the driver which resulted in the fire with 12 passengers trapped.

“Unfortunately seven victims, four males, two females and a male child were burnt to death.

“The driver escaped with some burns while three female adults were rescued and rushed to Gbagada General Hospital. A male adult was also attended to by LASAMBUS at the scene.”

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the remains of the victims had been bagged by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS) officials and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“Arrangements have been made by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials at the scene for the removal of the burnt vehicle from the road.

“Road is partially opened for vehicular activities,” the LASEMA chief concluded.

