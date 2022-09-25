10-year-old boy drowns in Jigawa pond

A 10-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Buji local government area of Jigawa State on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Adamu Shehu, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Dutse.

The spokesman said the boy was swimming alongside his friends in the pond sited in Lelen Kudu village when he drowned.

Shehu said: “His body was found two hours after he drowned and was pronounced dead by a doctor.

“The corpse was immediately handed over to the parents.”

He asked parents to warn their children against swimming in flooded ponds and rivers in the state.

