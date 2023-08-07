Eight injured in Lagos auto crash

At least eight persons were injured in an auto crash at Anthony near the Ojota area of Lagos on Monday.

The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed the accident in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adedayo.

He said that a LASTMA Commander, Mr. Popoola Olushola, led the rescue team.

The accident, according to him, involved a broken down truck and a fully loaded mass transit bus with registration no KTU 850 YD.



READ ALSO: Two die in Ondo auto crash

Oreagba said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver was on top speed and lost control due to brake failure and rammed after into a broken down truck ahead of him.

“LASTMA officials on ground rescued eight injured victims – two males and six females.

“Immediately after the accident happened, our officials with support from policemen from Anthony Police Command quickly intervened and rescued victims among those passengers inside the commercial mass transit bus.

“The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now