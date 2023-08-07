Metro
Eight injured in Lagos auto crash
At least eight persons were injured in an auto crash at Anthony near the Ojota area of Lagos on Monday.
The General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Bolaji Oreagba, confirmed the accident in a statement issued by the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment, Taofiq Adedayo.
He said that a LASTMA Commander, Mr. Popoola Olushola, led the rescue team.
The accident, according to him, involved a broken down truck and a fully loaded mass transit bus with registration no KTU 850 YD.
Oreagba said: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the bus driver was on top speed and lost control due to brake failure and rammed after into a broken down truck ahead of him.
“LASTMA officials on ground rescued eight injured victims – two males and six females.
“Immediately after the accident happened, our officials with support from policemen from Anthony Police Command quickly intervened and rescued victims among those passengers inside the commercial mass transit bus.
“The victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate medical attention.”
