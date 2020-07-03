Several Boko Haram fighters neutralized, meeting venue destroyed —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters has revealed that several Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) have been neutralized and their meeting venues, along with other structures, have been destroyed by Troops of the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

This was revealed in a statement on Friday by Major General John Enenche, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, who said the terrorists were displaced during an air strike at Mainyakare on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

Enenche said that the operation which neutralised the terrorists was executed on Thursday, following a series of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

READ ALSO: It’s not our duty to identify sponsors of Boko Haram —Army

“The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has obliterated a Boko Haram Terrorists’ (BHTs’) meeting venue, along with other structures, and neutralized several of their fighters at Mainyakare in Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

“The air interdiction mission was executed on July 2, 2020, to mark the launch of subsidiary Operation LONG REACH II, after a series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions which established that a prominent building in the middle of the settlement was being used as a meeting venue, where the terrorists plan and launch attacks as well as house some of their fighters,” he concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions