NUJ TO GOV AKEREDOLU: Place Ondo on 14-days lockdown as a matter of urgency

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has been urged to as a matter of urgency place the state on a 14-day lockdown following the disturbing rise of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

The call was made on Friday by the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, which stated that the measure will enable the government carry out effective contact tracing and deploy more combative efforts to stem the further spread of the disease.

In the statement signed by the State Chairman of the Union, Comrade Adetona Aderoboye and the State Secretary, Comrade Leke Adegbite, the NUJ said that the sudden surge of the virus in the state was attributed to the lack of implementation of COVID-19 guidelines by the state government.

READ ALSO: ONDO: Wives of Gov Akeredolu, late commissioner test positive for COVID-19

The statement by the NUJ reads thus in part; “The Union’s Preliminary findings from its members who on the field show that the state government was well on top of the situation of fighting the disease until three weeks ago when the government ordered the reopening of religious centres; while poor enforcement of 7pm to 7am dust to dawn curfew as well as total violation of precautionary measures at all markets, hotels, relaxation centres in the state without penalties against defaulters are other factors.

“The Union also observes that despite the State government’s commendable distribution of nose masks to a reasonable number of people in the state, the compulsory use of the same was unfortunately not enforced at public places.”

Join the conversation

Opinions