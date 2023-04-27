Shehu Sani tags Ebonyi Gov, Umahi, immoral, sycophant for naming airport after Buhari

The recent decision by Ebonyi State Government to name its International Airport located in Onueke, Ezza local government area after President Muhammadu Buhari after securing approval from the Federal Government to carry out an inaugural test flight, has been slammed by a former federal lawmaker, Shehu Sani.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Aviation and Technology, Mrs. Obianuju Alo, had communicated the decision when addressing journalists at Abakaliki, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Alo insisted the airport would boost economic activities in the state, especially in the council where the facility is located.

Sani, who reacted to the development in a tweet on Thursday, described the decision as immoral and sycophantic.

The former lawmaker, however, commended the state government for putting in place the infrastructural facility, adding it should rather be named after other prominent people.

“The Construction of Ebonyi Airport is commendable.Kudos.But It’s immoral & sycophantic to name two Airports in the country after Buhari. He should respectfully decline it. The Airport should rather be named after Chinua Achebe, Emeka Anyaokwu, Victoria Ironsi or the Ikemba himself”, the tweet reads.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

